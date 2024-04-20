Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.28. The stock had a trading volume of 963,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

