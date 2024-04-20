Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

