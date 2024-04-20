Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 510,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

