Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 877 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.00. 2,805,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

