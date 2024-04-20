Powell Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.