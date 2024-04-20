iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $251,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $117.65. 289,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.