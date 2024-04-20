Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.39. 655,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,912. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.