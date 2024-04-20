iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,390. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

