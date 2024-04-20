WFA Asset Management Corp Has $116,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WFA Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VDE traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.25. 537,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.33. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.