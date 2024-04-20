Robbins Farley Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robbins Farley grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DLR stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $136.83. 1,505,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

