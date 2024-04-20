WFA Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WFA Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. 7,809,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

