Robbins Farley Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 2.0% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.72. 1,996,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

