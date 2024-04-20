Robbins Farley Buys 113 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.70.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $7.78 on Friday, reaching $463.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $495.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

