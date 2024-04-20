Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $258,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,787,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The stock has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

