Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lantern Pharma by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantern Pharma Stock Down 7.5 %

LTRN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 237,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Insider Transactions at Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $360,340.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantern Pharma Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

