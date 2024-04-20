Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,312 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,615,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,632. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

