CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,645,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.78. 8,422,539 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.