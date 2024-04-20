Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 13,478 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

