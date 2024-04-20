Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.39. 2,548,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,728 shares of company stock valued at $68,483,403. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

