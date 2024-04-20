abrdn plc Purchases 185,920 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 902,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,920 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $146,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.77. 6,495,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,863. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.15 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

