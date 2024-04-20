OMG Network Price Up 7.6% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $99.30 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00023864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001112 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

