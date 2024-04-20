Carmel Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $157.63. 10,292,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

