Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.90. 4,643,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

