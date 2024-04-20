Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUSA. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DUSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 21,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

