Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.96. 2,495,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.