Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 9,485 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1,200.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,389,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 247,763 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 257,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

