Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 44,974 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 879.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,196. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

