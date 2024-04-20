Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

QLTA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.12. 68,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,483. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.