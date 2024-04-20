Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.27. 235,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,462. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.72. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.13 and a fifty-two week high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.