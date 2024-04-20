Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,477 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.