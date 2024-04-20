Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 733,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,365. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

