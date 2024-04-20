Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.37. 758,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,831. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

