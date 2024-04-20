Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 113,664 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $106.47. 1,696,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

