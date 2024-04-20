ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $29.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $859.54. 2,486,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,484. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $958.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.71. The company has a market cap of $339.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

