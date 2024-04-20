SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. 742,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,010. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

