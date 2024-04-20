Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,983,000 after buying an additional 1,087,612 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 980,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 802,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MOTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,425 shares. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

