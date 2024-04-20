Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

EWX traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $55.17. 31,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $750.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.65. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

