Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 423,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 84,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 102,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,063. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $102.03.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

