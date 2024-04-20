Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock remained flat at $32.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 167,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,972. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

