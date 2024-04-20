882 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Acquired by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 419,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,167. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

