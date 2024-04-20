Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. now owns 113,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,134. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

