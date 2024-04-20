Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.28 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $50.28 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $71.15 or 0.00109368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,057.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.88 or 0.00788345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00048343 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,690,572 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

