WFA Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.4% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 413,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,706,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,407,915. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

