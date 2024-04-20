Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 12.3% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,869,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.81. 8,816,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

