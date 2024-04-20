Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $54.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,204.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,479,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,305.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

