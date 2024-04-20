CNB Bank Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.93. 3,380,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.26. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

