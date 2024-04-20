Robbins Farley Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Robbins Farley reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.96. 1,563,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.94.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

