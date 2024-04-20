Robbins Farley Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.7% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,899,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

