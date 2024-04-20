Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.40.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE SNA traded up $7.04 on Friday, reaching $268.80. The company had a trading volume of 522,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.78 and a 200-day moving average of $278.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

