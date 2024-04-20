Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $898,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,813 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,679 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWAV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,707. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.92 and its 200 day moving average is $228.69.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

